Check out: Bobby Deol’s look in Race 3

Just recently, the entire cast of Race 3 made an appearance on the show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan. While the cast of the third instalment of the successful Race franchise made headlines, just recently Bobby Deol’s look from the film was release.

Sharing an image of Bobby’s look director of photography Haider Khan took to the image sharing site Instagram posting an image of Bobby saying, “Bobby Deol for Race 3 , BigBoss #haiderkhandirection #bobbydeol #haiderkhan #salmankhan #bigboss #haiderkhanphotography @iambobbydeol”.

Though much details of Bobby Deol’s role in the film are unavailable, Race 3 that is directed by Remo Dsouza also features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, and Pooja Hegde. Race 3 that recently went on floors is slated to release around Eid 2018.