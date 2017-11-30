Check out: Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji can’t stop laughing in this candid moment

Anushka Sharma has been keeping quite busy with her work schedule. With her own production house and two other films in her kitty, Anushka Sharma has a lot on her plate right now. Keeping it aside, the actress sat down with Rani Mukerji for an interesting conversation recently for a news channel.

Rani Mukerji, who has been enjoying the phase of motherhood in her life, is all set to return next year with her film Hichki. Before that, Rani and Anushka Sharma shared a heart-to-heart conversation for a news channel segment where they talked about films, their career, the way women have been represented in films and so on.

But, what captured everyone’s attention was a candid moment between the two actresses. Rani was seen laughing out loud while Anushka was smiling in the candid moment captured. For the interview special, Rani chose to wear all black outfit whereas Anushka was seen in shimmery pantsuit.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon start shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also starring in her third production, Pari and has completed the first schedule of the same. Besides this, she has a cameo in Sanjay Dutt biopic. She is also starring YRF’s Sui Dhaaga– Made in India with Varun Dhawan. Rani Mukerji’s film Hichki is set to release on February 23, 2018.