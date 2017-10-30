Check out: Ankit Bathla’s turn vampire at Halloween party

Halloween celebrations have begun early this year for actor Ankit Bathla. The actor, who is in Indonesia currently, is making the most of the festival.

Ankit Bathla recently attended a Halloween party, dressed up as a vampire. In fact, the actor even posed with one of his friends for a fun picture.

“It’s fun to take part in all festivals and celebrate them with the same zeal. The festival of Halloween is always fun. Specially Halloween parties, you get to dress up in different characters. It is one of my favourite time of the year,” he says.

In fact, Ankit is enjoying celebrating Halloween in Indonesia. “This year is different as I am here. The party last night was fun and I will be attending many more till 31st, which is Halloween,” he adds.