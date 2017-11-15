Check out: Alia Bhatt takes some horse riding lessons; is this for Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt has her kitty full of amazing projects lined up. After wrapping up Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, it seems like Alia Bhatt has started prep for her next. On Tuesday morning, Alia Bhatt shared a photograph of herself taking some horse riding lessons. Although it is unclear whether she was taking the lesson for a film or not, Alia seemed to have enjoyed her session.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a white jacket with black yoga pants, boots and a helmet. It has also been learnt that Alia’s Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor is also taking horse riding lessons for their upcoming film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and the film is slated for its release on August 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi with Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 11, 2018. She will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.