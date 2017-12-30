Check out: Alia Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor parties with her girl gang

Just like every other B-town celebrity, Alia Bhatt is taking some time off from work to spend some downtime with her girl gang. The actress left for Bali earlier this week with some of her close friends including her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt has been sharing quite a few photographs from her Bali vacation. Sharing some photographs with Akansha from first few days of her stay, she captioned it, “I like me better when I’m with youu.” She was seen with her girl gang as they posed for an amazing picture.

For a night partying and clubbing, Alia was seen with Akansha in black denim shorts and a beige top with a black border. The comfort holiday look is pretty. In another shot, she is doing a basic look with swimsuit and denim shorts. A plain white dress on a beach day is so apt as well. The easy breezy boho look is what Alia is opting for.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Raazi which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is set to release on May 11, 2018. Besides this, Alia has two projects- Gully Boy with Zoya Akhtar starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji starring Ranbir Kapoor.