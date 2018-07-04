Check Out! AbRam happily cuddles in sis Suhana Khan’s arms in this adorable pic

Bollywood ‘Baadshah’ Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri and kids are enjoying their summer holidays. After sharing pictures of Barcelona vacation, looks like SRK family has moved to France. Gauri Khan has shared a picture of Suhana and AbRam alongside with three other people from Marseille, France. In the picture, Suhana and AbRam can be seen cuddling. Suhana is looking drop dead gorgeous while AbRam looks happily wrapped up in her arms.

Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Suite life on deck.” Check out the picture below:

Suite Life On Deck

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

According to a report in NDTV, of the other three, two are the cousins of Suhana named Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba). Earlier, Gauri shared a picture of the three Khan boys-Aryan, Shah Rukh and AbRam went viral on social media in no time. There is also another picture which will melt-down your heart. It is a sun-kissed picture of Suhana, possibly, whispering something into daddy SRH’s ears.