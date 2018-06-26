Check out Aamir Khan’s son Azad enjoying the rains like a true Mumbaikar

Aamir Khan’s youngest Azad sure knows how to enjoy rains in style. While the rains dampened spirits of Bollywood-wallahs, Azad made the most of it. He was spotted going up and about in the city playing football. He had worn a raincoat but was kicking the ball in style on the water soaked roads of the city.

Most of schools and other institutions were closed so the kids had a ball, enjoying in rains. Aamir while talking about Azad has called him totally ‘Mast’ and he revealed that he enjoys taking him to play in the evenings and have dinner with him at nights when he is in town. Aamir Khan is pretty close to his older kids Junaid and Ira who he had with his first wife, Reena Dutta. While Junaid is interning with his dad on numerous projects, Ira is studying Liberal Arts and paints too.

Check out Azad’s pics playing in the rain and you would want to bunk work and do the same. On professional front, Aamir is working on Thugs of Hindostan. He was currently in news for his work for NGO Paani Foundation. Apart from this, he was being considered to play the lead character of astronaut Rakesh Sharma but he passed it on to Shah Rukh Khan as he is busy with his pet project Mahabharata. It is yet not decided what format will it come in, movie or web series but he is pretty invested in the project. Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The movie produced by Yash Raj Films stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Arora, Ronit Roy and others. The film is scheduled to release on December 7, 2018. Aamir is eyeing to cash in on Diwali.