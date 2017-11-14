Check out: Aamir Khan meets cricketer Hardik Pandya at Indian Sports Honours 2017

It was a star-studded affair at the Indian Sports Honours 2017 in Mumbai where celebrities from all sectors came together to honour sportspersons in the country. From Akshay Kumar to Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza to Saina Nehwal, stars from all fields were in attendance.

Aamir Khan, who played a wrestler and coach in Dangal, also made a rare appearance on the red carpet of Indian Sports Honours 2017. Aamir bumped into cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya as they exchanged few words before posing together. Both Aamir and Hardik looked dapper and suave in their three-piece suits.

Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the stars present. On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy shooting Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is scheduled for November 2018 release.