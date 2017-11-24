Check Out! 10 Salman Khan’s spunky songs which can encourage every non-dancer to groove

Salman Khan is undoubtedly the coolest and spunkiest Khan of Bollywood. The star himself has that spunk which can even make fall everyone crazy for him. Notably, Sallu is the probably the only star in Bollywood whom fans literally follow. From his dialogue delivery to walking style, his attitude to childish nature, his fashion to his behaviour, people have also been following Salman’s style from the core of their heart.

Interestingly, haters or we can say non-Sallu fans have also gone gaga over his style and everything without their mind’s consent. However, the one thing of Sallu which always make everyone mad for him is his spunky songs. Yes, Salman is probably considered as one of the non-dancer of Bollywood. But his funny dancing style has always been making every crazy to watch it again and again.

Sallu Bhai’s everything indirectly becomes style symbol for everyone. However, his songs, have always been turning out to be the chartbuster of every year. His enchanting songs always make every non-dancer to dance like a mad.

So, let’s see the 10 spunky songs of Salman Khan which can encourage every non-dancer to groove:

Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

Naach Meri Jaan – Tubelight

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan

Selfie Le Le Re – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Photocopy – Jai Ho

Soni De Nakhre – Partner

O O Jaane Jaana – Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Desi Beat – Bodyguard

Tan Tana Tan – Judwaa

Chamiya – Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the screens on December 22.