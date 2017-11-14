Chavvi Pandey wanted to become a singer

Chhavi Pandey, who is currently seen as Namrata in TV show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”, says she always dreamt of becoming a singer, but is satisfied with her acting career.”I had dreamt of becoming a singer and have participated in singing reality shows. But, I am extremely happy where I am today as things worked out for better,” Chhavi said.

“I am still passionate about singing and whenever I have time in hand, I sit down and do my Riyaz. Singing gives me happiness. My near and dear once always ask me to entertain them with my singing talent whenever I am around them,” she added.

“Kaal Bhairav Rahasya” is based on the fictitious village of Siddhpur. It narrates a mysterious tale of an ancient temple.