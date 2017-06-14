Charlize Theron’s Halloween career

Actress Charlize Theron’s kids describe her career as “playing Halloween.”

During her recent visit to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her children’s perception of her career, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“At a very young age, someone asked my eldest, ‘What does your mom do for a living? He just straight up was like, ‘Uh, she does Halloween for a living’…I realise that they’ve just seen me do such crazy stuff,” Theron said.

Later in the show the actress also embraced her South African roots using a korfball to shoot some hoops for the Kimmel audience.