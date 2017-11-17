Characters of Bollywood Actresses inspired by paintings! You have to see to believe!
Indian paintings and artworks have been around for ages. Even today, the tradition continues. Over the years, Indian filmmakers have beautifully showcased actresses in the movies. In the 80s, it was difficult to show some part of your body on the silver screen. Actresses like Zeenat Aman, Mandakani wore a saree without a blouse on big screen. And, the picture of Raja Ravi Verma proved that actresses does not care to go bold for their characters. Here is a look at Indian actresses whose looks are inspired by paintings.
Jodhaa
Jodhaa Akbar is the epic love story of the Mughal Emperor Akbar and Hindu princess Jodhaa. She was brought together by the bond of marriage as they discover trust, friendship and love in this journey. Aishwarya’s character showcases her homely, calm and kind nature. Besides this, Jodhaa was seen as a warrior too. In the 16th century, Rajput women use to wear 12 pieces of jewellery. Jodhaa’s jewellery was inspired by the signature painting done by an artist, Mr. Girdhar (1920-60), awarded by the Government of India. 200 workers worked for 600 days, moulded 400 kg gold and precious and semi-precious stone to recreate jewelleries of Mughal era of Jodhaa Akbar.
Gaja Gamini
M.F. Hussain’s Gaja Gamini (one with a walk like an elephant) is still fresh in the mind. Gaja Gamini’s painting depicts a dancing woman in a bright red background, while a white elephant looks on with its trunk held aloft. The film of the same name featured his then muse, Madhuri Dixit.
Mastani
Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s epic historical romance film “Bajirao Mastani’ stars Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Ranveer plays the role of Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika as a Mastani and Priyanka as Kashi bai. Two leading ladies of this generation gave their best performance with fabulous dance in the film. Mastani had a challenging role considering that love for Bajirao faced lots of criticism and backlash.
Mastani is daughter of Bundela Rajput leader Maharaja Chhatrasal (1649-1731) from Bundelkhand province. This below painting is said to be of Mastani bai and Deepika’s look was inspired by this photos.
The Mastani painting display on Aina Mahal in Bhuj.
Kashibai
From the same movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Bajirao’s first wife Kashibai was played by Priyanka Chopra. It’s said that Priyanka’s role is inspired by real Kashibai from Talsure village in Ratnagiri. Even today, the descendants of Kashibai’s brother still live in their heritage old massive house. Kashibai’s parental home, every weekend, is a busy one for the family. PK Ghanekar’s book titled Sahali Ek Divasyachya Parisaraat Punyachya serves as a travel guide for the places one can visit in and around Pune, and it lists the house as a tourist spot.
Rani Padmavati
2017, most controversial film ‘Padmavati’ is slated to hit theatre on December 1. The Karni Sena is opposed to release the film and warned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Rani Padmini in the film. Apart from this controversy, the film beautifully picturise in a lavish set, with powerful dialogue and adorable song. Padmavati trailer and Ghoomar song praised by the audience but still have to wait some more days to watch a movie.
Lets come to our point, we are talking about the inspirational look, Padmini or Padmavati as she is better known, took place in medieval poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem ‘Padmavat’ in 1540. According to Jayasi’s version, Rani Padmini was born at some point between the 13th and 14th century, in Simhal Dvipa, former Sri-Lanka.