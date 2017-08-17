Channing Tatum to star in drug cartel drama ‘Bloodlines’

Los Angeles: Actor Channing Tatum is set to produce and star in a film based on author Melissa Del Bosque’s upcoming book “Bloodlines”.

“Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI, and the Battle for a Horse-Racing Dynasty” follows two FBIagents — one of the them a rookie — as they work to take down members of a drug cartel wrapped up with quarter horse racing in Texas, reported Variety.

Tatum, 37, is producing through his Free Association production company along with “Fifty Shades of Grey” producer Michael De Luca. Jonathan Herman will adapt the screenplay for the film. No director is yet attached to the project.