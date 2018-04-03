Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan separate after 9 years of marriage

Los Angeles: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have decided to part ways after nearly nine years of marriage. The couple, in corresponding social media posts, said that they have “lovingly chosen to separate.”

“Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the couple said, noting that “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read.

Tatum and Dewan, both 36, share a four-year-old daughter named Everly and the duo said they “will always be loving dedicated parents” to their little girl.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy,” they added.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of their hit 2006 movie “Step Up,” a dance movie in which they played high school students who came from different lifestyles but fell in love with one another.