Chance the Rapper working on albums with Kanye West, Childish Gambino

London: Grammy-winning hip hop artiste Chance the Rapper has revealed he is working on albums with both Kanye West and Childish Gambino. During an appearance on Complex’s “Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, Chance confirmed that he is set to work with West on the seven-track project throughout July.

“We’ve got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs,” he said about his collaboration with Gambino (Donald Glover). “Kanye is my favourite rapper that I followed without knowing for a long time, and Donald Glover was the first rapper who was like, ‘Come on tour’ with me,” he added.

Chance said he was “at least 30 per cent” done with both collaborations, though could not give any estimated release dates.