Chance The Rapper gets engaged to girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Washington D.C.: Congratulations are in order for Chance The Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley as the couple just got engaged. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, proposed to Corley – with whom he has a two-year-old daughter, Kensli – while celebrating the July 4 holiday.

He confirmed his engagement on Twitter, writing, “She said yes.” In a video doing the rounds on social media, the hip-hop star can be seen getting down to pop the question, “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?”