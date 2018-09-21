Free Press Journal
Home / Bollywood / 'Chak De! India' actress Vidya Malavade goes bold in these bikini pictures while holidaying in Alaska

‘Chak De! India’ actress Vidya Malavade goes bold in these bikini pictures while holidaying in Alaska

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 21, 2018 01:16 pm
Chak De! India actress Vidya Malavade has been off Bollywood for a while but does maintain constant interaction with fans and followers on social media. She is currently on a vacation in Alaska and went on to post a series of her alluring bikini pictures. Check out her raising the heat in the snow-capped region!

 

💚

10 days of bliss aboard .. #celebritycruises ✨✨✨

The actress has donned some amazing looks with bikinis that can cause some jaw-dropping moments. From mint-green to hot pink, Vidya knows to rock a two-piece in style.

The 45-year-old is a yoga practitioner for the past ten years. We can pretty much figure it out how much effort has gone into her chiselled and toned bod.

