‘Chak De! India’ actress Vidya Malavade goes bold in these bikini pictures while holidaying in Alaska

Chak De! India actress Vidya Malavade has been off Bollywood for a while but does maintain constant interaction with fans and followers on social media. She is currently on a vacation in Alaska and went on to post a series of her alluring bikini pictures. Check out her raising the heat in the snow-capped region!

View this post on Instagram 10 days of bliss aboard .. #celebritycruises ✨✨✨ A post shared by VidyaMMalavade (@vidyamalavade) on Sep 6, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

The actress has donned some amazing looks with bikinis that can cause some jaw-dropping moments. From mint-green to hot pink, Vidya knows to rock a two-piece in style.

The 45-year-old is a yoga practitioner for the past ten years. We can pretty much figure it out how much effort has gone into her chiselled and toned bod.