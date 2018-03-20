“Chaiwala becoming the Prime Minister is a victory for democracy”, says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to mince words and whether her films work or not, she always finds a way to be relevant and be in the public eye. She recently was at News 18 Rising India Summit and spoke candidly about her relationships and all the publicity she garnered with her debate on nepotism and dished out her opinions fearlessly about the politics of entertainment and the backlash Swara Bhaskar faced after she criticized Padmaavat. She expressed her opinions fearlessly and freely and we are proud of her.

Speaking about Nepotism Kangana Ranaut said, “Honestly, I didn’t think that my comments on nepotism will become a national topic. Nepotism is a prevalent system. I am not some activist. I would love to be, but for me it was an observation. It became a national debate because it was in everybody’s conscience. My comments just acted as a catalyst, because Karan Johar is such a popular person,” she said. She said that while the director is immune to his style of working and gives preference to dynasties and bloodlines but this prevalent practice is wrong. She further remarked, “There are all kinds of people in the world. There’s a Karan Johar, and there’s a Kangana Ranaut also. The world is the way it is; it’s unfair and it’s not going to change. You have to figure out how to make your way through it.”

Kangana also revealed that she is a huge Modi fan and gave reason for the same too. She said, “That the son of a chaiwallah can become Prime Minister isn’t just a victory for Modiji, it is a victory for democracy in our country.”

Then, Kangana gave her opinion on Swara’s piece on Padmaavat which earned her wrath. She said, “The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She’s a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn’t agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I’m sure Swara might not be affected by it. She’ll come back in 6 months and write again. But millions of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion.”