Cha-Ching! Budget of Kangana Ranaut’s most awaited ‘Manikarnika’ will raise your brows

Oct 03, 2018
Kangana Ranaut’s dream project Manikarnika’s teaser was launched on October 2, and it was all over the internet post release. From flashy ornaments to spectacular location makers have spent a huge moolah on the film. Recent reports on the film revealed that makers had to shed extra money for this period drama.

According to NewsX, Manikarnika’s budget rapidly escalated from Rs 60 crore to Rs 125 crore. The reason behind this over budget is some scenes from the film were not picturised perfectly and that they were a very important part of the film, so the makers decided to re shoot them. Those scenes were integral for the makers as they shed light into Rani Laxmibai’s personal life such as her marriage and the loss of her first child.

The film has faced several problems in the past, for instance, sets getting vandalised and actor Sonu Sood’s exit. Also the rumours of the situation creating tension between Kangana and Sonu. Regardless of all these hurdles, it seems like everything is going as per schedule. The movie is slated to release in January next year.


