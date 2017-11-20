Censor Board refutes to expedite certification process of ‘Padmavati’

New Delhi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has turned down the application of the makers of ‘Padmavati’ to expedite the certification process of the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus, which has been mired in a slew of controversies over its storyline and concept, will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications, said the Censor Board.

For the unversed, in the face of absence of requisite clearances, the makers, on Sunday, announced the movie will not release on December 1.

The new release date of ‘Padmavati’, which features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, is yet to be announced.

The press note tweeted by Viacom18, , the studio behind the movie, read: “Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted filmmakers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful Cinematic masterpiece in ‘Padmavati that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory.”

“The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country’s story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film,” it added.

“We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course,” the note concluded.