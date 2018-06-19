Celina Jaitley’s mother Meena Jaitley passes away due to cancer

Actress Celina Jaitley’s mother Meena Jaitley after battling with cancer for several years passed away on June 8, in Lucknow. However, without letting anyone know about it, the actress kept her tragedy under wraps. But recently, Celina herself took to Twitter and wrote an emotional tweet for her mother and father who also passed away 11 months ago.

Celina wrote, “उसकी दर्द भरी आँखों ने जिस जगह कहा था अलविदा आज भी वही खड़ा है दिल उसके आने के इंतज़ार में ..Alvida Lucknow .. Gratitude to all the wonderful people who came my way here, Rest in peace Ma & Pa .. life will never be the same again”.

Well, the No Entry actress was still in Lucknow for the last rites of her mother, she will bid the city her final goodbye and leave for Dubai where she resides with her husband and kids. May she find the the strength to go through this tough time of her life.