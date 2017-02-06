Celebrity Spotting at Fashion Week: From Kareena Kapoor to Juhi Chawla check them out at their fashionable best!

The five days extravaganza began on February 1 at Jio Garden, BKC in Mumbai. Over 90 designer included like Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar,Payal Singhal, Falguni, Shane Peacock, and many other were showcasing their latest design at an event.

The grand finale of Anita Dongre which was held on Sunday at Heritage of Bandra fort. The Kareena Kapoor was the showstopper of Anita Dongre for grand finale for Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

The celebrities was spotted at fashion show was Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, Juhi Chawla, Shriya Saran, Karisma Kapoor and among others. The lakme Fashion week was closed the show on Sunday night at Anita Dongre show were Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp.

Celebrities who attended the entire Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Juhi Chawla



Lara Dutta



Kajal Aggarwal



Aditi Rao Hydari

Karisma Kapoor

#abouttoday #lfw#summerresort2017#instagramshow @arpitamehtaofficial @lakmefashionwk #resortchic#islandlife A video posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Tabu

Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover



Simone Singh



Shriya Saran



Tara Sharma



Adah Sharma



Shamita Shetty