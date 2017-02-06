Free Press Journal
Celebrity Spotting at Fashion Week: From Kareena Kapoor to Juhi Chawla check them out at their fashionable best!

— By Mamta Sonar | Feb 06, 2017 12:39 pm
lakme

The five days extravaganza began on February 1 at Jio Garden, BKC in Mumbai. Over 90 designer included like Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar,Payal Singhal, Falguni, Shane Peacock, and many other were showcasing their latest design at an event.

The grand finale of Anita Dongre which was held on Sunday at Heritage of Bandra fort. The Kareena Kapoor was the showstopper of Anita Dongre for grand finale for Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena does it again! Walks the ramp


The celebrities was spotted at fashion show was Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, Juhi Chawla, Shriya Saran, Karisma Kapoor and among others. The lakme Fashion week was closed the show on Sunday night at Anita Dongre show were Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp.

Celebrities who attended the entire Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareena
Juhi Chawla

Juhi
Lara Dutta

Lara
Kajal Aggarwal

kajal
Aditi Rao Hydari

Showstopper_Aditi_Rao_Hydri_for_KOTWARA_at_LFW_SR_17__3_

Karisma Kapoor

#abouttoday #lfw#summerresort2017#instagramshow @arpitamehtaofficial @lakmefashionwk #resortchic#islandlife

A video posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Tabu

Tabu_for_Gaurang_at_LFW_SR_17

Bipasha Basu

SHOWSTOPPER BIPASHA BASU at FALGUNI SHANE PEACOCK at LFW SR 17 (1)

Karan Singh Grover

karan
Simone Singh

Simone Singh
Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran
Tara Sharma

tara
Adah Sharma

Adah
Shamita Shetty

Shamita

