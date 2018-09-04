Celeb spotting: Kangana Ranaut-Ankita lokhande come together for dance rehearsal; check out pictures

For those who don’t know, Ankita is playing the role of the ‘other Jhansi Ki Rani’ Jhalkari Bai. According to the legend, she (in the garb of Queen Manikarnika) bravely took on the British. Her tales of valour are famous across Jhansi. Ankita and Kangana have a grand dance sequence in the film, and Ganesh Acharya has been approached to choreograph the dance. And Kangana recently visited the studio of Ganesh Acharya for a dance practice with Ankita.

Kangana was seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a pair of black sunglasses and black sneakers. On the other hand, Ankita looked casual cool in a black tank top and black jogger pants with a black zipper jacket. Both were seen happily posing for the paparazzi while they were busy clicking them.





The film Manikarnika was also in the news after a picture of a clapboard went viral from the sets. It mentioned Kangana Ranaut’s name as the director of the film. It was later clarified that Kangana, in fact, was doing patchwork for the scene and the clapboard had her name to avoid confusion.