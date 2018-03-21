CDR Scam: All you need to know about the scam involving Bollywood celebrities

CDR or Call Recording Detail is a data that contains all the information regarding a phone call. The information includes the time of the call, the name of the receiver and the sender, the place from where the call was made, the type of call, that is toll-free, national or international call and the call charges. The CDR scam involves celebrities from the Bollywood industry such as Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayesha Shroff. The advocate Rizwan Siddiqui’s involvement in the CDR scam laid out the names of 12 more celebrities.

As reported by India Today, Thane police crime branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, “We found an SMS in Siddiqui’s mobile phone sent by Kangana Ranaut and in that she had mentioned his (Hrithik Roshan’s) name and his cell number. We had sought details of the number from service provider whether CDR of the number was pulled out or not. We will wait for the details and if CDR has been illegally procured we will probe further.”

The actress has however claimed the allegation is wrong and that they should investigate properly before defaming an artist. Actress’s sister Rangoli Chandel also tweeted lashing out the cops for dragging the sister. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s wife has been accused of sharing the details of Sahil Khan with the advocate Siddiqui.

When we respond to a notice,we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions. https://t.co/5YdYEZJ1b2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 21, 2018

“Ayesha Shroff’s name surfaced when we went through records and hard disks of Siddiqui’s laptops and documents from his office. She had provided the illegally procured CDR of Khan to Siddiqui and it is suspected it could have been misused. We will summon her and will record her statement, and will further probe the matter,” said officer Trimukhe to the India Today.

It was earlier claimed that Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave the details to the advocate for spying on his wife. But the police confirmed that he was just called as a witness. As reported by the Zee News, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case. He was summoned as a witness and has assured cooperation.”

Earlier, well-known woman detective Rajani Pandit was also arrested for illegally obtaining CDR. The detective is now released.