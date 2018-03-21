CDR Controversy: All you need to know about Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan’s alleged affair

After Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha, is the latest addition in the police investigation into the role of call details record (CDR) racket. Deputy Commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, revealed that they have learnt that former model and actress, Ayesha Shroff had illegally sourced CDR of actor Sahil Khan with whom she allegedly had an affair. And she shared the CDR with lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

For all those who don’t know or might have forgotten, let us refresh your memory, back in past where it all began for Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan.

In 2009, Ayesha and Sahil started a production company in partnership after his split with Negar but it didn’t do well. In 2009, Ayesha reportedly had an affair with Sahil who was 17 years younger than her and both were spotted together in public. And Sahil himself revealed it in the media with Ayesha denying the rumours. Later Sahil made a statement, saying, after breaking up with me now Ayesha is asking me to return the gifts she gifted me along with the money she spent on trips where we vacationed together.” In November 2014, Ayesha filed a case against him alleging he had cheated on her and never returned Rs 8 crore. Ayesha also filed a defamation suit against him for maligning her reputation.

Later in Feb 2015, Sahil’s lawyer in the sessions court submitted some intimate photos of Sahil and Ayesha. As per the leading daily, Sahil also claimed that Ayesha forced him to quit his Rs 60,000 per month job in IT and tried to control his life. However, Ayesha dumped Sahil Khan after her son Tiger made a successful debut in Bollywood. Ayesha denied all the rumours and said how she can involve in a relationship with a gay person. She said as he is a gay, therefore, his wife also left him and divorced him. According to Ayesha, Sahil’s wife Negar Khan found him in an objectionable situation with another man. In March, The court ordered Sahil to apologise to the Shroff family on moral grounds and after that, Sahil left for Spain.

And now in 2018, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha has been dragged yet again for illegally sourcing CDR of Sahil Khan. The CDR racket was unearthed on January 24 with the arrest of four private detectives from Kalwa in Thane district. And since then, 11 persons have been arrested in the scam which involved the illegal procurement and sale of CDRs of private individuals.