CDR Case: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli lashes out at crime branch for dragging the actress

Kangana Ranaut has been in and out of news since a while now. We forget the last time she was in the news for her films rather than her controversies. Since last couple of years, she has been embroiled in one controversy after another. Most prominent one being the infamous Hrithik Roshan legal spat. Well, the otherwise talented actress claimed that he had an affair with her while still being married and later broke up with her.

Later, Hrithik slapped her with a legal notice after Ranaut hinted him to be her ‘silly ex’ in media. Well, the feud just started there and went on to mushroom into one of the UGLIEST fights involving two celebrities. Well looks like Ranaut can not forget about it just as yet because the same controversy has raised its ugly head again.

Thane crime branch, under Abhishek Trimukhe, has been investigating records of celebrity lawyer Rizwan Siddique’s in relation with the Call Record Scam and Kangana’s name popped up in it, she being his client.

When we respond to a notice,we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions. https://t.co/5YdYEZJ1b2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 21, 2018

Well, it was found that Kangana shared Hrithik’s number with Rizwan and the cops are investigating where it was used for illegal purposes such as, procuring call details of the Kaabil star without his knowledge.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to lash out at the crime branch and wrote, “When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions.”