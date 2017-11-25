CBFC hints Padmavati will now take at least 2 months for release; read why
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has now become the heated topic of debate. After all, Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting against the film for allegedly showing a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone respectively. However, it seems like the makers of Padmavati now have to face further trouble for its release.
Well, as we all know that Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sent Padmavati back to the makers due to lack of paperwork. Thus, the film which was supposed to be released on December 1, is now postponed. However, the actual reason behind the same was not yet revealed by the CBFC officials.
But now, CEO of the Censor Board, Anurag Srivastav revealed the actual reason behind the postponing and hinted that it will take at least two months for the release. Anurag Srivastav recently told Hindustan Times that, “The disclaimer had not been mentioned by the makers. We need an official thing from the makers about what your stand on this actually is. Is it based on fiction, or based on historical facts – you have to put it completely. By leaving that out, the document was (deemed) incomplete, because, for examination purposes, we need to know what they (makers) are saying.”
According to the rule, CBFC at least takes 68 days to pass the film with strict action. Anurag Srivastav further added that “The rule has always been there. There has (of late) been a lot of clamour that films are not being released in time. But we just pointed out that we have this leeway of 68 days, because many times people come and say ‘I have to release my film tomorrow or day after’ when they have applied today! We have a huge number of applications, and there’s a huge backlog, especially in Mumbai. We have to then tell these makers that we cannot do it out of turn, because then, others will get affected.”
After this explanation by the CEO of CBFC, we can say that Padmavati will now at least take 2 months more to release. Due to this, it seems like this Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer may hit the screens in 2018 only.