Caution: The climax of Ragini MMS Returns will be too hot to handle!

Ragini MMS Returns created quite a dhamaka with its launch in the digital space with 6 episodes streaming on the ALTBalaji app and the website and over 7 million views for the three episodes on Youtube. This #ALTBalajiOriginal has been one of the most anticipated shows with raving reviews and viewers asking for more. Keeping in mind audience expectation and curiosity, the makers ensured that no stone was left unturned and so to up the hotness quotient for the upcoming episodes they have thought of a mind-blowing climax. The show is set for a shocking twist and to set the temperature soaring high and titillate the audience even more, makers of the horrex show have now roped in the sultry bombshell Sakshi Pradhan who plays Simone in the show.

Sakshi who won the second season of Splitsvilla and was in news for her stint in the fourth season of Bigg Boss, will join the cast of the horrex show. She plays an adventurous spirit who doesn’t play by the rules. A go-getter and a rebel in life, Sakshi’s character is quirky, intelligent and easy on the eye. Speaking about her association with ALTBalaji, Sakshi said, “I feel really honored to be associated with ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor. My Character is will make an entry in the mid of the series and will add to the ongoing drama. My character is an important part of the show and I will start shooting for it soon.”

Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, featuring Karishma Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Riya Sen, Nishant Malkani, Rakshanda Khan, Dilnaz Irani, Priyanka Bora, Shaynee Awasthi, Isha Chawla, Deepak Kalra, Shreya Gupta, Natalia, Harsh Singh, Shreedham Singh, Raquib Anshuman, Anuj Ahluwalia, Ragini MMS Returns is streaming exclusively on ALTBalaji’s app.