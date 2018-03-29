Caught again! Pakistani actress Mahira Khan smokes a cigarette, gets recorded

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan does it again and gets caught, recently the actress was seen smoking again at the backstage of an event and someone recorded her as she was unaware that she was getting recorded. The actress was in news for the same reason last year, when she was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor smoking in New York.

A post is going viral which says, “ Mere Lungs Meri Marzi.” it is not known that it is real or fake and it does not exist on her social media account but someone is circulating it on social media. After the video went viral she was trolled heavily but some of her fans defended her, one user wrote “3 million women in Pakistan smoke on a daily basis. Mahira Khan is just another 1 out of those 3 million. Stop freaking out “Hai Allah! Mahira ke haath mein cigarette hai.” Plenty of Indian actresses’ smoke too.”

When the actress was caught smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in New York , Ranbir Kapoor came forward and defended Mahira and released a statement which said “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”

Half of the Pakistani girls smoke cigarettes, sheesha and proudly Snapchat it but when it comes to Mahira khan they are judging? Girl you do it in private and shes open about it. That’s the difference. — Fatima K.🍁 (@marjaosab) March 28, 2018

Even Mahira recently spoke about the incident and said how it affected her personally “That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn’t realise that they don’t want to see me do.”