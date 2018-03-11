Castle Rock to Who Fears Death: Book-to-TV Adaptations to look forward to

Literary adaptions continue to dominate television. Last year’s book-to-TV adaptations included Big Little Lies, 13 Reasons Why, and The Handmaid’s Tale, so 2018 has some big shoes to fill. Looking at this list, you will be pretty confident that these series are up to the task, says SHIKHA JAIN

We have arrived at a glorious point in history, where watching an excellent TV show might finally be intellectually on par with reading a great book. And it is even better when books and sitcoms are combined. So, it’s time to get wrapped up in a new story, make friends with the characters, and live in their world for as long as possible.

Castle Rock

Fans of all things Stephen King won’t want to miss Castle Rock: this new Hulu series is set in the extended King universe, adapting elements from It, The Shining, Carrie, ‘Salem’s Lot, Needful Things, Misery, The Shawshank Redemption, and many, many more.

Sharp Objects

It is based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name and it follows a journalist who comes back to her hometown to cover a string of brutal murders. HBO has picked up the series.

Sweetbitter

It is a Starz show about a young waitress that will appeal to all wandering 20-somethings, is based on a best-selling novel by Stephanie Danler.

Good Omens

Speaking of demons, Good Omens is coming to television! The much loved theological comedy by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett will be produced by BBC Studios… With the End of Days imminent, an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) have decided that they rather enjoy living on Earth with mankind and would rather not see us destroyed.

McMafia

Inspired by Misha Glenny’s, McMafia is a journey through the new world of international organised crime, from gunrunners in Ukraine to money launderers in Dubai, by way of drug syndicates in Canada and cybercriminals in Brazil.

The Alienist

In Caleb Carr’s 1994 novel, set against the backdrop of Gilded Age New York, a reporter and a psychologist work together to come up with a profile of a killer.

Leila

Leila, adapted from the novel written by Prayaag Akbar tells the story of a mother’s search for her daughter, from whom she was separated 16 years ago.

You

In Caroline Kepnes’s 2015 book You, a bookstore employee begins using social media to stalk a young woman who comes into his shop, orchestrating a series of events to ensure that she will fall in love with him.

Who Fears Death

It takes place in a post-apocalyptic North Africa (the book setting is in Sudan) and follows the story of a girl, Onyesowu (literally means “who fears death”) as she goes on a quest to defeat her “hated sorcerer father” by using her own growing magical powers.

The Looming Tower

A chronicle of events leading to September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by tracing rising threats; based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Lawrence Wright