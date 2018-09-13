Casting couch: Ayushmann Khurrana was once harassed by gay casting director; read to know details

Few months ago many leading actresses came forward putting allegations on famous Hollywood producers Harvey Weinstein, not just Hollywood casting couch also exists in Bollywood, there were many examples in past which support the theory, but not just women, men also become victim of casting couch. Recently it was revealed that actor Ayushmann Khurrana was asked for getting physical.

On the latest episode of Anaita Shroff Adjania’s chat show, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his experience with casting couch. “There was this gay casting director, who said, ‘I want to see your c**k. Can I just feel you?’ I started laughing. I was like, ‘Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar? Are you serious?’ I said no, it’s not happening like that,” Ayushmann revealed.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next movie is AndhaDhun directed by Sriram Raghavan. Where the actor plays the role of a blind piano player. This movie also stars Radhika Apte and tabbu .

Talking to IANS, Ayushmann talks about working with Sriram, “He is a thespian when it comes to thrillers. He is a very exciting filmmaker, and he is the one who does not believe in a fixed script and will improvise on the spot. It is very challenging to work with him and exciting at the same time.”

AndhaDhun will be releasing on October 5, and it is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.