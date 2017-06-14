Captured: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s fun moments between ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promotions

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are busy in promoting their upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ in Mumbai. Taking out some time from their busy schedule, Kat and Ranbir are having some fun in between promotions.

Katrina Kaif recently posted a video on social media, where Ranbir is giving flying kisses to fans, and, in between, Kat slapped him with a toy and the video looks very funny. She captioned the video “#JaggaAndJughead”.

#JaggaAndJughead

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

While promoting the movie, Ranbir asked about Kareena’s little Taimur Ali Khan, who is a five-month-old baby, also called a most handsome baby. He said, “I have seen him only when he was three-month-old and there was less glow on his face. And when I saw his fresh pics on the Internet, I was like ‘woooaahh who is he.’ Taimur has got the best of both his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.”

The competition is on . Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right …. 😅#JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

Ranbir added, “Now, we are just looking forward to him joining the films soon.” Joke or not, it seems the Kapoor family will soon have a new youngster joining the rank of actors in a few years’ time.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Jagga Jasoos which will see him paired with Katrina. The film is directed by Anurag Basu will hit the screens on July 14, 2017.