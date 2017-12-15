Can’t Keep Calm! Kareena Kapoor Khan is scorching the winters with her insanely glamorous style!

Sigh! There she goes, doing what she simply and immensely does the best- SLAY, PARTY, REPEAT! Looking like a drop dead gorgeously insane diva that she is, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out to party with her squad as Malaika Arora hosted a Christmas soiree at her place. Co-incidentally, the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham also completed 16 years yesterday. Reminding us for the umpteenth time now that Poo is Kareena and Kareena is Poo, the diva utilised the limelight to flaunt a toned midriff and a luscious beauty game! The yummy mummy of the adorable munchkin, Taimur doled out a dozen #goals last night as she upped her own bar of sartorial style play!

It’s quite intriguing how Kareena Kapoor Khan never has a dull moment in her life and staunchly livin by the mantra, Work hard, Party harder, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style offering stirred up a bunch of inexplicable emotions! Enough talking! Check out the picture and style deets right here!

The Poo-licious Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Donning ivory coloured satin separates from IKAI by Ragini Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan teamed her chic look with a wrist watch, a pair of simple white danglers and black sandals.



Luscious makeup with highlighted cheekbones and a chiselled jawline along with a non-messy updo rounded out the look for Bebo Jaan.

Bollywood Hungama Style Take – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Heading the gang that parties almost every week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was styled by ace fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin. Hitting the treadmill with a serious vengeance, Bebo has progressively regaled us with her radiant avatar. The ensemble was party perfect as it allowed Bebo to flaunt that toned midriff. Throwing caution to the wind, Bebo teased us and gave no effs to the dropping winter temperatures with her not-so-season-friendly ensemble. With a fabulous beauty game in tow, Kareena nailed the look perfectly!

Style Meter- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Needless to say, we are irreversibly and irrevocably in love with Bebo! She snags a perfect score of 4!

Busting one myth after another and fashioning her presence like no other celeb has ever done, Kareena Kapoor Khan has us hooked to her stylish shenanigans! Who’s complaining! Not us for sure! Bring it on, Bebo!