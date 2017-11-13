Can’t believe it’s been 24 years of my career: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty says she cannot believe that she has completed 24 years in the Hindi film industry. Shilpa on Sunday tweeted: Wow! Can’t believe it’s been 24 years of ‘Baazigar’ and my career. Good thing is I still feel 24. Blessed.”

She made her acting debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Baazigar” in 1993 and ever since she has been seen in several films and television shows. The actress’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra congratulated her on Twitter.

He wrote: “Dearest Shilpa Shetty congrats on completing 24 years in Bollywood. Did you start when you were one? Still looking a zillion dollars! Shah Rukh Khan threw you off a building (‘Baazigar’) You just shut up and bounced back. More power to you.”

On work front, Shilpa has produced her first small screen live game show titled “Aunty BoliLagaoBoli: Sabse Kam SabseAnokhi”.