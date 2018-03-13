Candid Pictures Trivia of Banita Sandhu, the leading lady of Varun Dhawan starrer October
Banita Sandhu, the leading lady of the movie ‘October’ which also stars Varun Dhawan in lead, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Talking more about Banita, she started her acting career when she was just 11-years-old and has featured in many ads. She was the part of many known commercials like the Double mint one, which was directed by Shoojit Sircar and Vodafone U. The actress is a British citizen and has lived in London most of her life. She has also worked as model in United Kingdom.
Banita Sandhu is not even 20 years old, and soon she will complete her graduation. Sandhu loves to pose and we can say that from her Instagram account, as she has some beautiful pictures. So before the movie is out we bring to you some of the best pictures of Banita from her Instagram account.