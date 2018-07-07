Cancer survivor Lisa Ray sends love and wishes to Sonali Bendre

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, has sent love and wishes to Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who revealed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer”. Sonali is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

The news about her health led a slew of film fraternity members to post heartfelt messages of support to Sonali and her family. Lisa, who calls herself a cancer graduate, tweeted on Saturday: “Dear Sonali Bendre, you are in my thoughts. Words often fall short and I’ve learned that okay, but I do want to send love.”

Lisa was in 2009 diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells which produce antibodies. A year later, she announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant. As multiple myeloma is incurable, she is not completely cured of the disease.