Cancer patient and Shah Rukh Khan fan, Aruna PK, dies; Bollywood superstar tweets touching condolence

Aruna PK, who was battling from cancer from the last 6 years, died in Gurgaon on Tuesday. She was 60, and her last wish was to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Aruna was diagnosed with third stage ovarian cancer in February 2011 and blood cancer in July 2017, Parikshit Sachdeva, her son’s friend, told Hindustan Times. She was admitted in Gurgaon’s Artemis Hospital and was a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan.

The announcement of Aruna’s death was made by her son on Twitter on Tuesday. “Even God needs happiness in times of chaos. May the purest and happiest soul of Maa @Arunapk57 Rest in Peace.Thank you everyone,” read Akshat’s tweet.

Shah Rukh came to know about Aruna when several well-wishers started a campaign on Twitter #SRKmeetsAruna – by posting pictures of the 60-year-old on a hospital bed. They tagged SRK in the tweets. Unfortunately, Aruna’s last wish of meeting the star could not be fulfilled. As soon as SRK came to know about the death of Aruna, he posted a heart-touching post on Twitter and gave her a condolence.

Before this post he has made video for Aruna through his fan page, SRK Universe, praying for her speedy recovery.

“I’m made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you are fighting with an illness. I want to say this that me, my whole family, all our friends whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness,” said Shah Rukh in the video.