Can you recognise this famous TV actress in her yoga avatar?

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, be it politicians or celebrities, yoga enthusiasts share their take on health. Television actors are not sparing the day either to emphasize on the trending fad. This desi bahu recently shared her hot yoga avatar on Instagram. Can you recognize her?

Shubhangi Atre, also known as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par hai is a house hold name. The television actress was recently in the news where her recent holiday pictures went viral. Donning a gorgeous blue swim wear, Shubhangi is seen meditating on the pool side.

Shubhangi shares her fitness mantra to keep her energised despite a hectic schedule. “There are Two Kind of people one is a Gym Person and other is a Yoga Person, I am any day a yoga person. I make sure I take out time from my schedule for yoga every day. It help to calm myself and Gives Peace. Surya Namaskar Is one of my favourite asan”, she states.

Bhabhiji is definitely giving her fans fitness goals this year.