Can you recognise this ex-boyfriend of a famous Bollywood actress?

Harman Baweja rode a quick wave and rose to limelight in Bollywood. But sadly, his downfall came about at a quicker pace. Harman made his acting debut in 2008 in his father, Harry Baweja’s directorial ‘Love Story 2050’. Post that his film, ‘What’s your Rashee’ saw some success at the box office but post that, he did just few films which apparently didn’t earn much praise from the audience as well as critics. However, his short love affair with Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu and his resemblance to Hrithik Roshan kept him in the limelight for some time.

It’s been almost nine years since we last saw or heard of him. But he is back in news once again for his looks. His recent photos clicked outside a Mumbai restaurant have surfaced online and went viral. In the pictures, the 36-year-old looks almost unrecognisable and at least 10 years older than his actual age. The not-so-quite successful actor has put on noticeable weight and donned a salt and pepper beard look. Harman Baweja was wearing a white shirt paired with blue pants and maroon loafers. While several people were happy to have caught his glimpse after a very long time, there were others who were surprised too because he looked ‘different’.

Bollywood fans are obsessed with knowing about the missing in action stars as much as their successful favourite actors. So when Harman Baweja, son of notable film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammy Baweja was spotted in once in a blue moon public appearance, people could stop raving about it. Well, they had a reason to talk non-stop about Harman as the actor looked so very different from the past. The man was barely recognisable.

Priyanka Chopra’s ex