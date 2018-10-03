Can you ace the Kapoor family quiz?

Find out how much you know about the first family of Bollywood

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor, passed away on October 1, nearly three decades after left for heavenly abode. Krishna was 87, and had tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946.

Her passing away following a cardiac arrest marks the end of an era in the Kapoor family. As a tribute, we created a special quiz dedicated to the Kapoors. Play on