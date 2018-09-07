Calling Karan: Harshvardhan Kapoor gets a hilarious relationship advice from KJo

Producer Karan Johar is turning love guru for the next gens thanks to ‘Calling Karan‘. From Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, KJo has a piece of advice for everyone. And the recent one is ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ actor Harshvardhan Kapoor who called in to ask some questions. One of the most important question Kapoor Jr asked is how to keep one’s love-life private. To this KJo replied, “Don’t go anywhere in Bandra, Harsh, because there is paparazzi everywhere. Don’t come out of Olive, don’t come out of The Korner House, don’t come out of a gymnasium, don’t come out of an airport, don’t come out of Bastian in Linking Road. And if you cover these six rules, you will have kept your love life private.”

But hey, that’s not all, Harshvardhan even asked KJo about his favourite wedding. Karan said, “I have to tell you, it was actually Abhishek and Aish’s wedding. It was my most favourite wedding. Intimate, tiny, full of family, full of love and completely crazy mad fun. It was the best wedding I’ve attended in Bollywood.” To note, Karan had earlier mentioned he wanted to get married after Virat-Anushka’s tied the knot.

In the end, Karan also revealed the show which he enjoyed the most as a host. KJo said, “Aha…Well, I don’t want to upset anyone by answering that question. Though I have the answer in my head right now.” Meanwhile, earlier, KJo spoke about Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry and rated them out of 10 as a couple.