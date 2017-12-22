California-based production house making film on Delhi’s organ harvesting racket

New Delhi: A California-based production house is all set to make a movie on Delhi’s organ harvesting operation racket. NeuAsia Studios made the announcement by issuing a statement which read, “NeuAsia Studios announces the launch of a 30 million dollars film revolving around organ harvesting set in India and the US. The plot has an American cop who joins forces with an Indian cop to investigate the disappearance of his niece and its connection to a New Delhi crime syndicate’s global organ harvesting operation.”

“Staying true to the setting, the film will star an Indian actor and an American actor in the lead as cops who are attempting to bust the racket,” the statement added. It is rumoured that ‘The Transporter’ star Jason Statham has been finalised as Genova, the American lead.

The Indian lead is going to be played by TV actor Rakshak Sahni, known for his roles in ‘Kavyanjali’ and ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. The film is currently titled ‘Eastern Crimes’.