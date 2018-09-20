Butt why? Poonam Pandey’s latest pics during India vs Pakistan match reveal a little too much of her bottom
Poonam Pandey has time and again raised hotness quotient by sharing her bold and sensuous pictures. This time, the lady is back again to storm the internet. While fans were tuned to their TV sets watching India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, the controversial queen cheered the Men in Blue by sharing a series of pictures revealing a tad bit more of her bottom.
See pictures below:
Match Day#AsiaCup2018 Ind vs Pak
Wow!! Abh Ayega Assli Mazaaa… m Ready Are you all?#INDvsPAK #India #Pakistan #AsiaCup18 pic.twitter.com/uVN3rtKftj
— Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018
Who will WIN today’s Match?
Retweet for India. 🇮🇳
Like for Pakistan. 🇵🇰#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/3KxsAp0kIT
— Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018
Chasing 163 should be a cake walk. #INDvPAK Retweet if u Agree? pic.twitter.com/zOYP7ddKfY
— Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018
“Well played #Pakistan.” 😉
Disclaimer:
This tweet is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to actual #Cricket event or #Court verdict is purely coincidental.#PakvInd #IndvPak #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/RGG9dGFfpa
— Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018
RETWEET Last 4 Tweets if u think INDIA will win Final of #AsiaCup2018#PakvInd #IndvPak #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/RGG9dGFfpa
— Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018
That moment when you realize that the 7 Pakistanis in Hong Kong team plays better than the actual Pakistan team. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 #Asiacup pic.twitter.com/LXe5auRC3j
— Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018
In few tweets, Poonam also mocked the Pakistanis for their performance and writes, “That moment when you realize that the 7 Pakistanis in Hong Kong team plays better than the actual Pakistan team.”
This is not the first time that the lady has exposed herself on social media platform. During 2011 World Cup, Poonam made a startling comment saying she would strip if India wins the world cup.