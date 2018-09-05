Budding Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath’s wife commits suicide, reason unknown

Wife of budding Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath has reportedly committed suicide at her Chennai’s residence under mysterious circumstances. As per reports, the couple had a heated argument after which Smrija took the extreme step. Meanwhile, police is currently investing the case and has questioned the couple’s friends and family to get more information.

“The couple had gone out last night and after coming home, they had an argument over a personal issue. Looks like the argument went serious that led the woman to hung herself to a ceiling fan late in the night, while her husband was asleep in the hall. We got the information only by today morning. The investigations are on,” an official was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

However, it is still not confirmed whether the argument was the only reason that has forced the actor’s wife to end her life. According to report in BollywoodLife, Smirja slept in their bedroom and Siddharth slept in the hall after a heated argument between them. After several knocks on the door, Smrija did not open the door which resulted in Siddharth breaking opening the door, only to find her hanging from the ceiling.