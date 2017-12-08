Bryan Singer sued for allegedly assaulting teen boy

Washington: ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer, who was recently fired from Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ has been sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Washington state in 2003.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that in 2003, Singer offered to give Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, the alleged victim, a tour of the yacht they were both on near Seattle, reports Deadline.

Singer, who Sanchez-Guzman claims he did not know at the time, eventually forced him into various sexual acts. The complaint alleges Cesar had asked Singer to stop throughout the incident.

The suit states that Singer later threatened Guzman, telling him he was a powerful Hollywood producer and that he could hire people to ruin his alleged victim’s reputation.

“Later, Bryan Singer approached Cesar and told him that he was a producer in Hollywood and that he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident,” the three claim document adds.

“He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.”

A representative for Singer, however, has denied the charge. “Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

The lawsuit was filed just days after Singer was fired from the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

After he was fired, Singer said he was unable to make it to the set because he was caring for an ailing parent. The studio named Dexter Fletcher as his replacement on Wednesday.