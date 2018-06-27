Bryan Adams on Princess Diana: We were great friends

Los Angeles: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, who once wrote a song about Princess Diana, says they were very good friends unlike the reports that stated that they were once “romantically involved”.

The Canadian singer, 58, was asked about the late British royal while on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Monday night. Cohen asked: “There are many rumours that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?”

To which Adams said, “Great friends. And she didn’t sneak me in, I would just roll up.” “Friends with benefits?” Cohen asked. “Um, she was justÂ. we were good friends,” Adams replied.