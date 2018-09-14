Washington D.C: American actor and singer, Marin Joy Mazzie, known for her works in musical theatre, took her last breath at the age of 57. The Broadway star passed away at her home in New York City on Thursday morning and was surrounded by her loved ones.

“I confirm three-time Tony Award Nominee Marin Mazzie passed away at her Manhattan home peacefully at 10:10 a.m. this morning surrounded by her husband Jason Danieley, close friends and family,” publicist Kim Correro informed E! News. Danieley also released a statement confirming his wife’s death and wrote that Marin was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer in May of 2015.

Born in Rockford, Illinois, Mazzie began singing in a church choir at the age of 8. After her graduation in 1982, Mazzie moved to New York City and made her stage debut in a 1983 Equity Library Theatre revival of the 1948 musical ‘Where’s Charley?’ Mazzie was a three-time Tony Award nominee for her performances as Clara in ‘Passion’ (1994), Mother in ‘Ragtime’ (1998), and Lilli Vanessi/Katherine in ‘Kiss me, Kate'(2000). For her performance in ‘Kiss Me, Kate,’ Mazzie was also nominated for the Drama Desk Award and Olivier Award and won the Outer Critics Circle Award.

She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame for 2017, in a ceremony at the Gershwin Theatre held in November last year.