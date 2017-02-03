Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction during a Las Vegas gig

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears has suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage during her gig at AXIS Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 35-year-old singer, who was sporting a low-cut shimmering green unitard, accidently flashed audience due to her performanace’s high-energy choreography, reported Entertainment Tonight.

This is not the first time Spears has experienced costume issues. Back in October, the singer had to face somewhat similar problem while she was performing the rendition of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.”