Britney Spears shows her support for Trump

Britney Spears is the latest artiste to have come forward in support of the Dream Act, a legislation that US President Donald Trump decided to strike down year. Spears, 36, posted a picture of herself on Twitter, wearing a black T-shirt that read “We Are All Dreamers” in white letters.

“We are all Dreamers. Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct,” she wrote. The “DREAM Act” stands for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, it is currently awaiting passage by the Congress. “Dreamers” are young immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children.

In September, Trump had announced plans to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that had provided two-year work permits to the dreamers that the US prez called “unconstitutional”. Personalities such as Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Jared Leto, Logic, Becky G, Juanes and Khalid among others have also pledged their support for the Dream Act.