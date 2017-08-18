Bringing on Priyanka Chopra for series inspired by my life perfect: Madhuri Dixit Nene

Mumbai: Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene was surprised when she got to know about the development of a series based on her life for US network ABC. She says getting Indian actress Priyanka Chopra on board as an executive producer is a right step.

“I was pleasantly surprised in the summer of 2016 when Sri (Rao) said he wanted to do a series inspired by my life in America,” Madhuri said in a statement.

The story would follow how Madhuri settles down with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colourful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.

In reality, Madhuri had taken a break from showbiz when she married Sriram Nene, who was based in US back then and shifted to Denver from Mumbai to start a family. The mother of two sons returned to showbiz around five years ago, and continues to be one of the most charming beauties in the Hindi film industry.

Sri Rao, a New York-based writer for shows like “General Hospital: Night Shift”, will pen the pilot and executive produce the series, as will Madhuri’s husband.

The “Dil Toh Pagal Hai” actress added: “As Ram and I chatted with Sri, the story evolved and Mark Gordon Productions came on board, wanting to produce it. Bringing on Priyanka was perfect in that she had experience with the landscape.”

In June, Madhuri had teased something new and exciting was going to be announced.

“Loving downtime in the US. Back up soon with announcements. Til then enjoy,” she had tweeted.

ABC Studios will co-produce the show with Mark Gordon Company (MGC).

Priyanka currently stars on American show “Quantico”, which is going into its third season. Earlier this year, she made her Hollywood debut with “Baywatch”, and she is now shooting for romantic comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” with Liam Hemsworth.